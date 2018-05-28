Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan is for long-term users: Here are benefits you get

The validity of the Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack is 70 days

Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for its customers. To offer some respite to the prepaid users, the Airtel has launched a new Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack that offers unlimited calling and daily data, alongside free SMS benefit. The Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack aims to take on Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan that currently offers 2GB of high-speed data daily for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge gives the customers 2GB high-speed data per day, post exhaustion, the speed will be throttled to 128Kbps. The customers will also get unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, alongside free roaming outgoing calls. However, Airtel has set a limit on the number of calls. The customers can make 250 minutes of call a day and 1000 minutes a week, post which they will be charged. There are 100 SMSes per day bundled with the pack.

The validity of the Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack is 70 days, which is 14 days shorter than Jio’s Rs 448 pack that offers the same data and calling benefits. Customers can buy the recharge via Airtel website, MyAirtel app, or offline retailers.

Interestingly, Airtel also has a Rs 448 prepaid recharge pack that is valid for 82 days, and offers 1.4GB of high-speed data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day. So just to draw a comparison, the Airtel Rs 449 and Rs 448 packs offer 2GB and 1.4GB data for 70 days and 82 days, respectively. The calling and SMS benefits remain the same.

Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of 4G data daily to customers for 84 days. The recharge plan also provides unlimited calling without any daily or weekly caps, unlike that of Airtel. There are SMS benefits capped at 100 per day along with complimentary access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioMusic, and JioCinema among others.