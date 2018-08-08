Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan now gives 20GB more data

Airtel has revised its postpaid plan

Airtel has finally upgraded the entry-level tariff plan for its postpaid customers. The telco has revised the Rs 399 postpaid plan to offer 20GB additional data on top of the allotted 20GB data per billing cycle. This change comes days after Vodafone announced a major rejig in its postpaid plans to give more data than what they previously offered. The Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan was revised to offer 40GB data, as opposed to 20GB earlier.

Airtel has updated its website and MyAirtel app to show the benefits. As per the new change, the Airtel postpaid customers will get 20GB+20GB data for a billing cycle under the Rs 399 plan. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming outgoing) and 100 SMSes per day. There is data rollover facility up to 200GB available to the subscribers. There is also the complimentary free access to Wynk Music app.

The Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan will offer additional benefits to new subscribers or to those who have migrated from a prepaid connection to postpaid. The existing postpaid subscribers won’t get the extra benefits. The 20GB additional data will be given for one year only, mentions Airtel. This means that the eligible subscribers will get a total of 240GB additional data.

Vodafone’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers gives free Amazon Prime subscription to the users whereas Airtel only offers free Wynk Music subscription. Jio, on the other hand, has a single postpaid plan worth Rs 199 that benefits the subscribers with 25GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps. Jio postpaid customers also get pre-activated ISD calling for as low as 50 paise per minute to select countries including the US and Canada.