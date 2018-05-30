Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan launched: How it’s different from any Jio plan

Airtel Rs 299 voice plan comes with a validity of 45 days that will allow calling on local and STD numbers

Airtel has allegedly introduced a new prepaid recharge pack that provides customers with unlimited calling benefits without any cap. The telco has introduced a new Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan that will give the customers unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls without any limit, as opposed to all the other data and calling combo plans. It is intended for the customers who make a lot of calls throughout the day, however, it comes without any data benefits.

The Airtel Rs 299 voice plan comes with a validity of 45 days that will allow calling on local and STD numbers, along with roaming calls, reports TelecomTalk. There are 100 SMSes per day bundled with the pack. The report mentions that the Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge pack is valid across the country, which means that all the customers should be able to buy this pack. However, we did not find the pack on Airtel website and MyAirtel app at the time of publishing this copy.

Airtel has introduced this pack after a slew of data and calling combo plans to counter the onslaught started with Jio’s entry into the Indian telecom market. Airtel offers unlimited calling on all its combo plans, however, unlike Jio, there is an upper cap on all the packs. The customers can only make 250 minutes of daily calls and 1,000 minutes of calls weekly. The calls over this limit are chargeable. The pack does not offer any data to the customers and should they need any data, they will have to buy data packs separately.

Airtel currently has two prepaid recharge packs that are priced around this pack. The Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited calls with the restrictions, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. The other pack is of Rs 219 that offers the same calling and SMS benefits to the users for the same number of days – 28, however, the data provided under this pack has been reduced to 1.4GB per day.