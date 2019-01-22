Airtel Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 365GB data benefit launched to rival Jio

Airtel has announced that the plan is an open market one in select circles.

The popularity of long term plans has been growing day by day as most telecom operators are launching more and more year-long plans which offer different benefits. Subscribers do not have to go through the hassle of recharging their numbers again and again, and they get more value for money in the long-term plans which makes these annual validity plans attractive. A retailer has reported to TelecomTalk that Bharti Airtel, on the same lines, has announced a new long-term plan of Rs 1,699.

Prepaid subscribers of Airtel who are currently enjoying Airtel’s different prepaid plans offering daily data, SMS and calling benefits can opt for this new prepaid plan to enjoy benefits for an entire year. Right now, we can confirm that Airtel has introduced this pack in Himachal Pradesh circle, but it’s expected to bring the same to all other circles very soon. And yes, it’s an open market plan like the yearly plans of Jio and BSNL.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1,699 Yearly Prepaid Plan: What Does It Offer?

The new long-validity offer pack by Airtel comes in at the price of Rs 1,699, and it ships with unlimited STD, roaming and local calls. The subscribers are advised to make a note that Airtel doesn’t have any restrictions on voice calling under this yearly pack, unlike some of its monthly data and voice combo packs. Additionally, this plan ships 1GB data per day along with 100 text messages daily.

Regarding additional benefits, this long-term validity plan also comes with free Airtel TV premium content meaning that subscribers of this plan will be able to access the premium content through Airtel TV app. Also, Airtel has announced that the plan is an open market one in select circles. Notably, now Airtel subscribers will be able to enjoy year-long benefits of 1GB daily data for Rs 1,699 only.