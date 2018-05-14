Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge refreshed: Here are new benefits

Airtel Rs 149 recharge pack was revised in January to offer unlimited calls and 1GB data for a validity of 28 days

After Jio set out to disrupt that postpaid plans in India, Airtel is upping its game by shaking up the prepaid tariff markets further. Airtel had made changes to the offerings under its Rs 149 prepaid recharge for the customers. The Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge now offers 1GB daily data to the customers to take on Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge that offers 50 per cent more data, which is 1.5GB per day.

The Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge, as we said, now offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day to the customers, in addition to unlimited calls on local, STD numbers and roaming calls within India. It also offers 100 SMSes per day to the customers. The validity of the Airtel Rs 149 plan is 28 days, which means that the customers get a total of 28GB data.

Airtel Rs 149 recharge pack was revised in January to offer unlimited calls and 1GB data for a validity of 28 days. However, Jio offered 1.5GB daily data to its customers under the Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack. Even though Airtel has now increased the data limit to tackle Jio’s prepaid offerings at Rs 149, it’s still no match for it.

Jio, under its Rs 149 prepaid recharge, offers 1.5GB data per day – meaning a total of 42GB data, unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing, and 100 SMSes per day. It also offers free access to the Jio apps such as JioTV, JioMusic, and JioCinema among others. The recharge pack is valid for 28 days.

Recently, Airtel upgraded two of its prepaid recharge packs to offer more to the customers. It revised the data cap on its Rs 349 recharge pack that earlier offered 2.5GB data per day to the customers. The Rs 349 prepaid recharge was revamped to give 3GB data, in addition to unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. Also, the telco introduced a new Rs 249 recharge pack that provides customers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days.