Airtel Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans now more widely available; check benefits, eligibility

Bharti Airtel has expanded the availability of its Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans to all circles in the country after initially launching them for select circles earlier in May this year. Airtel has expanded the offerings of the Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans over the 23 circles in which it operates. Earlier last month, the telco had expanded both prepaid plans into 16 circles, including Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, and Odisha, as well as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Circles including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu got these plans under the latest changes made by the telco.

These plans come with 24-day validity and provide the advantages of high-speed internet connectivity as well as unrestricted phone calls and SMS messages.

Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan provides 1GB high-speed access to data along with unrestricted local, STD, and roaming call benefits and 300 SMS messages. This comes in with 24-day validity.

The Rs 199 Airtel prepaid payment plan also has a period of 24 days, equivalent to the Rs 129 plan. Yet it offers an average of 1GB of high-speed data and contains 100 SMS messages a day. The backup package also profits from unrestricted voice calls.

Users are entitled to get the offerings of Airtel’s entertainment services such as Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, as well as free Hello Tunes under the provisions of both these plans.