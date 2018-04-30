Airtel Rs 129 recharge pack offers free Hello Tunes, 1GB data and more

Airtel Rs 129 recharge pack offers 1GB 3G/4G data for a validity of 28 days

Airtel has reportedly introduced a new recharge pack worth Rs 129 to aggravate the tariff war further. The new Airtel Rs 129 recharge pack aims to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 recharge pack and offers users with 1GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition, this recharge entitles the customers with free Hello Tune service for the same validity.

The new Airtel Rs 129 recharge pack offers 1GB 3G/4G data for a validity of 28 days, alongside unlimited local, national, and roaming calls, reports TelecomTalk. The pack is available in select circles to select users. The pack allows the users to set a caller tune of choice free for 28 days. Interestingly, Jio offers caller tune service free of cost on all its prepaid and postpaid plans.

The customers need to visit the Airtel website or open MyAirtel app to check if they are eligible for the new Rs 129 pack. The users who are not eligible for this pack will see the Rs 129 pack offering 220 local and STD minutes for 28 days. Coming to Hello Tune, the customers can set the caller tune either by requesting it via SMS or call, or subscribing via Wynk Music app.

Recently, Airtel launched a new Rs 219 recharge pack that offers 1.4GB data per day, along with unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing, and 100 SMSes to the customers for a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers free Hello Tune subscription to the customers for the same validity. Airtel also upped the data limit on Rs 349 recharge pack to offer 3GB instead of 2.5GB earlier, alongside introducing a new Rs 249 recharge pack offering the customers 2GB daily data for 28 days. Both the plans come with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day.