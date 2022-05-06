Airtel rolls out Rs 399, Rs 839 prepaid recharge plans with 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, other benefits

Airtel is expanding its seemingly made-for-cricket-viewing prepaid recharge plan portfolio with two new plans worth Rs 399 and Rs 839, respectively, that will offer 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at no extra cost, among other benefits. The new plans will take on similar offerings from Jio. Both plans come with a different cap on daily data, and different validities, but you’ll get free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months for free, regardless, in both the cases.

The Rs 399 plan, which is the cheapest in Airtel’s current line-up, has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 839 plan, which is valid for 84 days, comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, in addition to free access to one Xstream channel (out of Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Hoi Choi, and Manorama MAX) on the Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel already offers Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 2,999, and Rs 3,359 recharge options with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The newly launched plans will only diversify things further by giving subscribers more choice. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is essentially a stripped-down Disney+ Hotstar available on one mobile phone only with HD quality. The content catalogue remains the same.

Airtel’s new prepaid plans are launching around the same time Jio has rolled out three new competing plans worth Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783. All the three plans offer the same features such as 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, a 3-month subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and more. The only difference comes by way of validity. The Rs 333 plan, for instance, is valid for 28 days. The Rs 583 plan has a validity of 56 days while the Rs 783 will remain active for 84 days.