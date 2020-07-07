Airtel rolls out priority 4G network offer with faster speed, preferential service

It is to note that all the postpaid mobile plans that are on Rs 499 per month or above have been considered as platinum.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has rolled out a priority 4G network for all its Platinum mobile users. Under the new scheme, the company is offering a faster 4G connectivity for users that have opted for its Platinum plan. Apart from this, the company is also offering its Platinum customers preferential care services with “red carpet” customer care service. This move is expected to compete with the likes of Vodafone Idea and its RedX plan that offers prioritised services to select Vodafone customers. Currently, Airtel is already providing a distinct interface for its users on Airtel Thanks application.

It is to note that all the postpaid mobile plans that are on Rs 499 per month or above have been considered as platinum. This implies, any customer who has a postpaid plan of Rs 499 is eligible for Priority 4G Network services from the company. They will also have dedicated customer care along with a preferential service at Airtel’s retail stores as well as call centres. According to the company, a dedicated staff will be present at all the call centres and retail centres to attend Platinum customers and listen to them on priority along with cutting their waiting time.

Airtel’s other perk for Platinum plans include home delivery of the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to customers in case they want to switch. Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel in a statement said that this is where the company aims to deliver a different service experience to its Platinum customers and at the same time serve al; 280 million customers in India.

The new development is likely to give a boost to Airtel in increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU). This is because preferential treatment is expected to encourage some consumers to move to a Platinum plan.

Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea is offering the RedX plan that has 50 per cent faster data speeds when compared to their regular plans. The Vodafone RedX plan was introduced at Rs 999 in November last year and currently it is Rs 1,099.