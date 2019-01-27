Airtel revives Rs 100, Rs 500 recharge pack – Here’s what they offer

Best Airtel offers (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has brought back Rs 100 and the Rs. 500 recharges which offer an outgoing validity of 28 days and also come with a lifetime activation validity.

Although the new plans are now available for users, it is unclear if these two plans are available all over the country. The re-launched plans of Rs 100 and Rs 500 by Airtel are also listed on its MyAirtel app.

Subscribers can now go to the ‘Talktime’ section under the ‘Best Plans’ menu in the app for new prepaid plans. Under the Rs 100 pack, users can avail a talk time of Rs 81.75 along with an outgoing validity of 28 days with lifetime activation validity for incoming calls, reported TelecomTalk.

However, under the Rs 500 recharge pack, users can avail a talk time worth Rs 420.73 along with an outgoing validity of 28 days as well as a lifetime activation validity. Airtel had earlier discontinued both plans recently but decided to bring them back for a wider base of users.

Those wishing for a yearly plan can recharge for Rs 1,699 and get unlimited local and STD calling, 100 SMS messages daily and 1GB data per day with a validity lasting for 365 days. These Airtel subscribers will also be eligible for a free subscription to premium content on its own Airtel TV app.