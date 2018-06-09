Airtel revises Rs 149 prepaid plan to take on Jio, offers 2GB data per day

Representative Image

The telecom sector in India has been witnessing an interesting battle as Airtel and other operators have been forced to revise their plans because of the ‘Jio effect’. In its latest move, Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan which now offers 2GB free data per day instead of just 1GB. The plan is yet to be implemented across all circles and is available for only a few users right now. After this revision, the Airtel prepaid plan comes in direct competition with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan which offers 1.5GB of data for a day, which is 42GB in total, at a price of Rs 3.5 per GB.

The Airtel Rs 149 plan will be offering nearly 56GB data for 28 days, bringing down the price per GB to Rs 2.66. However, the Jio plan offers 4G speed, whereas Airtel is claiming to provide either 3G or 4G speed, and even 2G at some places. Besides this, both the plans offer unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day.