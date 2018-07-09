Airtel revises its postpaid plan to take on Jio, Vodafone: Here’s what you get now

Airtel has upped the data limit on its popular postpaid plan (Source: Reuters)

Airtel is constantly feeling the heat of the tariff that is now more enraged than ever with telcos churning a massive amount of resources to lure customers. After Vodafone upped the data limits on its RED postpaid plans, Airtel has revised its Infinity postpaid plan worth Rs 499 that now offers more data to the subscribers.

The Airtel Rs 499 Infinity postpaid plan now benefits the subscribers with 75GB of data, as opposed to the 40GB data limit earlier. While the company recently rejigged its postpaid plans, the Rs 499 was left out plainly. According to a report by TelecomTalk, the Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB data, in addition to unlimited calls, SMS benefits, and complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime for one year.

However, we could not see the change made to the plan at the time of writing this story. The Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan also offers the data rollover facility to the subscribers. The subscribers also get unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, along with roaming outgoing calls. The plan comes with the free subscription to Airtel apps such as Airtel TV and Wynk Music and Amazon Prime membership for one year.

Interestingly, Vodafone recently announced that it is slashing the price of Amazon Prime subscription for the prepaid users. So the prepaid customers will be able to buy the Prime membership at Rs 499, as opposed to the price of Rs 999 for one year. Separately, the Vodafone postpaid plans were recently revised to offer more data benefits. The Vodafone RED Rs 399 plan now offers 40GB data, up from 20GB; RED Rs 499 plan offers 75GB, as opposed to the 40GB data earlier. It also introduced a new postpaid plan worth Rs 299 that offers 20GB data, along with unlimited calls and SMS benefits.