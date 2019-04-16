Airtel reportedly offering 1-year free Norton antivirus to subscribers

Airtel users who have subscribed to recharge packs of Rs 199 or more will reportedly get one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security, a virus protection application.

The one-year free subscription to Norton mobile security will include tools such as call and text blocker, malware protection, remote location accessibility and anti-theft, anti-phishing Web protection, safe browsing, and privacy advisor among others.

How to get the offer?

According to Telecom Talk, the Airtel users who will recharge with Rs 199 or more will be eligible for the free subscription of Norton mobile security – the users will be able to redeem the offer by visiting their account in My Airtel app or the official website. After following the instructions provided in the Airtel app or website to redeem the offer, one will also have to install the Norton mobile security app.

What will the mobile security app do?

The Norton Mobile Security app after installation will secure the phone from virus threats, malware, apps or websites. Along with that it will ensure safe browsing and would help in recovering a phone in case it gets lost. The recovery of data is also possible with the app, given that you provide necessary access to the files locally stored on your phone.

Airtel recently launched a Rs 248 recharge pack that offers 1.4GB data per day in addition to unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day. Along with the Rs 248 pack, Airtel also has a Rs 495 pack with all the same benefits but with a validity of 84 days. There is also a Rs 178 pack, which provides 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Norton mobile security app is available to download on the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. If you are already a subscriber to Norton’s premium services, the benefits will not be available.