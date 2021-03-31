  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airtel receives CERT-IN empanelment for cyber security services

March 31, 2021 12:29 PM

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has been empanelled by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) that will allow the telecom major to offer its cyber security solutions to government organisations.

Airtel provides end-to-end managed security services to enterprise customers under Airtel Secure, which combines Airtel's robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships, it added.

With this empanelment, Airtel will be able to offer its cyber security solutions to the union government and state governments as well as public sector entities, in addition to corporate customers, a statement said.

Airtel provides end-to-end managed security services to enterprise customers under Airtel Secure, which combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships, it added.

As part of Airtel Secure, Airtel has set up a Security Intelligence Centre with access to advanced technology and AI/ML tools to track and mitigate potential online threats.

The company said Airtel Secure has created the most comprehensive solutions portfolio – from endpoint protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more – through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare and Forcepoint.

“Airtel is trusted by over one million enterprises of all sizes. The CERT empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today’s digitally connected world,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO ? Airtel Business, said.

