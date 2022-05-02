Airtel launches Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan with Amazon Prime subscription

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan that comes bundled with Amazon Prime subscription and access to any one of select Xstream channels.

The launch of the new Rs 999 prepaid recharge comes barely 10 days after the company halved the validity of Amazon Prime membership available through its postpaid plans. Instead of a year’s subscription, Airtel is now offering six-month subscriptions to the service. Airtel introduced the change to its Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,199, and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans.

Rivals Vodafone Idea also offers six-month memberships to Amazon Prime with its postpaid plans. However, the offer is only valid to new subscribers to the service. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, continues to offer 12-month subscriptions to the service.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R versus OnePlus 9RT: Prices in India, specs, features compared

The new Rs 999 prepaid plan is an unlimited pack that comes with an 84-day Amazon Prime subscription, access to one Xstream channel — LionsgatePlay, SonyLiv, ErosNow, ManoramaMAX, and HoiChoi — for 84 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited talktime, and 100 SMS a day. Amazon Prime membership fee for a 90-day period is Rs 459. The telecom operator has already listed the plan on its site.

Other benefits of the prepaid plan include Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, three months of Apollo Circle membership, free Hellotunes, Shaw Academy courses, and Wynk Music.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Prices in India, specs, features compared

Earlier this month, the telco expanded its portfolio of prepaid offerings with the launch of the Rs 296 and Rs 319 plans. The Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and 25GB data for 30 days. The Rs 319 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and 2GB high-speed data each day. The plan has a 30—day validity period. Other benefits of these prepaid recharge plans include three months of Apollo 24×7 Circle membership, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to Wynk Music.