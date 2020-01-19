Airtel announces Rs 179 prepaid bundle with built-in life insurance cover

The latest recharge pack has a validity of 28 days. (File Photo)

Airtel Prepaid Recharge: Telecom major Airtel on Sunday announced Rs 179 prepaid bundle that packs in a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

“Priced at… Rs 179, Airtel’s new prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance,” the company said in a statement.

The pack has a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

“It will give these customers a simple and highly convenient channel to secure themselves and their families financially every time they recharge their Airtel mobile numbers,” the statement added.

The insurance cover is available to customer aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test, it said.

The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request, it added.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said that the company’s prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got positive response from customers and this has encouraged it to take the solution even deeper to the masses.