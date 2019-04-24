Airtel partners Zee to introduce VoD channel called ‘Spotlight’

Zee Theatre is the theatre segment of Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The move would provide Indian theatre a wider market reach, the companies said a joint statement.

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of leading Bharti Airtel, and Zee Theatre on Tuesday launched a video-on-demand (VoD) channel ‘Spotlight’, which would air plays by popular theatre groups from the country. Zee Theatre is the theatre segment of Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Viewers can watch over 100 plays in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and English, across a wide variety of genre, ranging from classic, to thriller, to comedy which will be brought to life by renowned artists such as Varun Badola, Sonali Kulkarni, Ira Dubey and Vikram Gokhale, it said.

