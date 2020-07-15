Airtel partners with Verizon to enter videoconferencing space, to compete with Zoom, JioMeet, Google Meet

As part of the partnership with Verizon, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade videoconferencing solutions under the brand name — Airtel BlueJeans — to enterprise customers in India.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday entered the videoconferencing space by partnering with Verizon to bring the latter’s BlueJeans service to India.The company would now be in direct competition with the likes of Zoom, JioMeet, Google Meet and Cisco’s Webex. Although Airtel is a late entrant into the space, it feels that data security and privacy of customers are going to be the key differentiators for it.

“We know we are not the first one and there are others in the market but data security and privacy of customers is our utmost priority. All the data will be stored in India in our data centres…this is the differentiator,” Bharti Airtel managing director & chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said during a virtual conference, which was conducted through BlueJeans videoconferencing. The service, which would primarily target the company’s enterprise customers, will be free for three months, after which pricing will be announced. Vittal also mentioned that the service may be available to its individual customers as part of bundling offers.

As part of the partnership with Verizon, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade videoconferencing solutions under the brand name — Airtel BlueJeans — to enterprise customers in India. The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.

JioMeet, which was launched a couple of weeks ago, also stores all the data in India while Zoom, too, has two data centres in India but it could not be confirmed if all the data originated in India is stored at the centres here.

BlueJeans is an enterprise-grade videoconferencing service, which helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, web browser and conference rooms. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centres.

India, along with the rest of the world, is witnessing a massive surge in demand for enterprise grade videoconferencing tools as work from home and virtual meetings become the new normal.

“We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organisations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond,” Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer of Verizon said.