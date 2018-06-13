Airtel partners BharatNet to set up Broadband Experience Centres in villages

Airtel claims it will be servicing the aforementioned areas with 100Mbps connectivity

Airtel is partnering with the Department of Telecom to participate in the Digital India programme by setting up Broadband Experience Centres in the country under the BharatNet project. Airtel has opened these high-speed centres in three villages belonging to cities of Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, alongside a commitment to reach 30,500 gram panchayats in partnership with BharatNet.

The Airtel Broadband Experience Centres will serve to citizens residing in the non-urban areas with facilities such as e-governance, e-health, e-banking and e-commerce. The residents will be able to use high-speed Internet provided via optical fibres in these areas. Moreover, the company will be demoing ‘advanced technologies’ and use cases of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things to the people visiting these centres.

Airtel claims it will be servicing the aforementioned areas with 100Mbps connectivity, which will contribute to the partnership of the company with Jiva Ayurveda, Takshilla E-Learning Services, and Amazon for providing services in the e-health, e-learning, and e-commerce sectors. Amazon will be showcasing Amazon Echo devices in these setups to make people familiar with the smart speakers.

Commenting on this partnership, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, “Access to broadband is a key enabler of inclusive economic growth and social wellbeing of rural inhabitants. We are pleased to support the commendable initiatives by the DoT to ensure broadband access for every Indian and in particular building the infrastructure backbone under BharatNet.” He further said, “The Broadband Experience Centers established by Airtel in partnership with DoT riding on BharatNet infrastructure will open the doors to the digital world for millions of Indians and unlock several exciting opportunities for them.”