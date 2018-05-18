Airtel partners Amazon for ‘exclusive’ smartphones starting at Rs 3,399 with cashback of Rs 2,600

Airtel cashback offer on smartphones sold on Amazon.in is provided under company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative

Airtel on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Amazon India to offer the smartphones that are exclusively available on the latter’s platform at a lower price. Airtel will offer a cashback of Rs 2,600 to the buyers of the smartphones from Amazon.in. The partnering smartphone brands include Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, Moto, LG, Honor, and Xiaomi. Airtel says that the customers will be able to buy these smartphones at an ‘effective’ price starting at Rs 3,399.

The Airtel cashback offer on smartphones sold on Amazon.in is provided under company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, which gives users cashback on select handsets of the partner phone brands. The smartphones purchased from Amazon.in under Airtel’s cashback offer will entitle the buyer with the cashback in two tranches – Rs 2,000 initially and Rs 600 after making recharges. This is how it will work:

The customers can buy an Amazon exclusive 4G smartphone of their choice by making full down payment. The list of eligible smartphones that the customers can buy is available on Airtel’s website – https://www.amazon.in/airtelmps. After this, the customers need to recharge their Airtel number with at least Rs 3,500 over a period of first 18 months of the purchase of smartphone to claim the Rs 500 as cashback initially.

A total recharge of Rs 3,500 must be done again, post first 18 months, for the next 18 months to be eligible to get the remaining cashback of Rs 1,500, totalling the cashback amount over a period of 36 months to Rs 2,000. Airtel will credit the cashback to the customers’ Airtel Money wallet.

Now, for the remaining Rs 600 cashback amount, Airtel says that the customers need to make 24 recharges of Rs 169 by visiting Amazon Pay website – https://www.amazon.in/hfc/mobileRecharge. The cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance to the customers in tranches of Rs 25 over a period of 24 months. The Airtel Rs 169 recharge offers unlimited voice calls – local and STD and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Much like the other smartphones under the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative, the Amazon exclusive smartphones bought by the customers will not be needed to be returned to claim the ‘cash benefit, Airtel says. Apart from the entry-level and budget smartphones, this offer will be applicable on some premium 4G smartphones, as well. In case, there is an existing cashback offer on the Rs 169 recharge on Amazon, customer’s account will be credited with the higher amount (i.e., Rs 25 or above – whichever is higher).