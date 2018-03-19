Airtel or Jio? Which telco is offering best offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+, find out here

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with attractive offers and affordable options.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been in the market for a while now. While the smartphones can be bought via both online and offline mode, it is the telecoms who have joined the war to sell the smartphones with attractive offers. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with attractive offers and affordable options. The starting price of Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone starts at Rs 57,900 and it can go up to a humongous Rs 72,900. However, with plans from both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the flagship offering from Samsung has become more affordable.

Reliance Jio offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Reliance Jio offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Reliance Jio has given a tough fight to Airtel and is offering a gigantic 1TB of highspeed 4G internet data when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Other than the exceptional data benefits, customers will get unlimited voice and SMS. The validity of the plan is for one year. However, in order to get this plan from Jio, you will need shell out Rs. 4,999. You will also get a complimentary Jio Prime Membership.

In case this offer from Reliance Jio is not appetizing enough then the telecom then you get get the Galaxy S9+ 256GB for a whopping 70 per cent buyback offer. However, you will need to recharge your smartphone with a minimum recharge of Rs. 2,500 for the first 12 months of buying the smartphone.

Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

While Jio has two offers for you to buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but Airtel is offering the smartphone which is under Rs 10000. With the offer from Airtel, the Samsung Galaxy S9 with the storage capacity of 64GB can be bought with a down payment of Rs 9,900. However, this is followed up with a 24-month installment scheme where you need to pay Rs 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 64GB of onboard storage can be bought with a downpayment of Rs. 9,900. This is also followed up with a 24-month installments Rs. 2,799. However, if you wish to buy the 256 GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S9 then you will need to shell out Rs. 17,900 which will be followed up by 24-month installments of Rs. 2,499. In case you want to buy the top-spec variant of Galaxy S9+ which offers 256GB on internal storage, then you will need to make a downpayment of Rs 17,900 which is also followed up by 24-month installments of Rs. 2,799.

So far, the pricing war was between Airtel and Jio was limited to prepaid and postpaid plans, but with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the competition between the two has never been this stiff. However, it the consumer who will benefit the most out of the price war.