Airtel offers Rs 300 discount on Rs 399 postpaid plan – Here is how to get

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has announced a new offer for its postpaid customers. Under this new deal, Airtel offers a total discount of Rs 50 for its users on its Rs 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid recharge. The said discount will be provided to the customers in form of Rs 50 vouchers over the next six months taking the total value to Rs 300. This will also bring down the effective price of Rs 399 plan down to Rs 349. With the introduction of this offer for postpaid users, Airtel will now be able to challenge Vodafone’s RED range of postpaid plans. Vodafone’s RED range of postpaid plans starts at a price of Rs 299.

Under this plan, Airtel users get 20GB data per month with ‘carry forward’ policy for both 3G and 4G SIMs. However, Airtel is offering an additional 20 GB data for the next 12 months taking the monthly data benefits to 40GB. This similar to what Vodafone offers to its user with its RED Rs 399 postpaid plan. Apart from this, the Airtel customer also enjoy other benefits like 100 outgoing text messages or SMS and free voice calls. The customers also receive a benefit of free subscriptions to Airtel TV and Wynk Music for a period of three months.

The move comes after Bharti Airtel was dethroned from its top position in the telecom industry with the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The merger has given rise to India’s largest telecom operator- Vodafone India Limited. It also surpassed Bharti Airtel with a total revenues of over Rs 80,000 crore, 400 million customers, 35 per cent subscriber market share and 41 per cent revenue market share.

According to a data released by Telecom Regulatory Association of India (TRAI), the Bharti Airtel remained the market leader in the month of June, with a total user count of 344.56 million, followed by Vodafone’s 222.73 million, Idea’s 220.60 million and Jio’s 215.26 million.