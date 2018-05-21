Airtel offers new prepaid plan with 246GB data, unlimited calling, 82 days validity

Airtel offers new prepaid plan with 246GB data.

Bharti Airtel has come up with a new prepaid plan which offers 246GB per day at just Rs 558. The new Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity of 82 days and also offers 100 local and STD SMS per day. Under this new Airtel offer, the users will get 3GB data per day allowing the telecom operator to compete with its rivals. The plan first reported by TelecomTalk and might help Airtel to woo more consumers to the network. The plan will also offer unlimited calls on local, STD and National Roaming.

The plan is available for 4G and 3G customers. The good news for the customers is that with Airtel introducing post FUP speeds of 128Kbps for all prepaid packs with Rs 199 and high price, users will be able to browse the internet even after they exhaust their daily limit. However, the speed is reduced to 128Kbps, which might not be ideal for videos, streaming music, etc.

Airtel also has Rs 499 plan which offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB internet data per day. Now with just an increase of almost Rs. 60, Airtel is offering 3GB data per day. The Rs. 448 and Rs. 509 plans come with similar features but with a daily limit of 1.4GB per day valid for 82 days and 90 days respectively.

Airtel’s Rs 558 plan is in direct competition with Jio’s Rs 448 plan. Jio’s 448 plan offers 2GB internet data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Although Airtel’s prepaid plan is Rs 100 more expensive than Jio’s 448 but offers 3GB data for almost same validity. The Jio plan, on the other hand, offers only 2GB data.

Another leading telecom operator, Vodafone offers a Rs 549 plan with 3.5GB FUP and 28 days validity along with free voice calls included. This plan by Vodafone comes with free voice calls and a validity of 28 days.

Even though the new Airtel prepaid plan is more expensive than its rivals, it is designed for people with more per day data use. Also, it comes with a longer validity compared to rivals Jio and Vodafone.