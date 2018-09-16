Airtel offers 1.4 GB data per day, calling benefits for 75 days with new prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel launches new Rs 419 pack; users to get 1.4GB data per day for 75 days

In yet another bid to take on Reliance Jio, Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. Under this new plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB mobile data per day to its customers with a validity of 75 days. The plan has been priced at Rs 419 and fills the gap between Rs 399 and Rs 448 packs. Rs 399 pack offers a validity of 70 days while Rs 448 pack offers a validity of 82 days.

The Airtel prepaid users can purchase the Rs 419 plan by visiting the official website or via My Airtel mobile app. As part of the plan, the users will also get calling benefits. Airtel is offering these benefits on both local and STD calls. The customers will get 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week of calling. With this pack, the Airtel subscribers will also get a benefit of free calls on national roaming and 100 SMSes each day. The customer will also enjoy an access to Airtel TV app.

Airtel’s Rs 419 pack is closest to Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 offer. Jio’s Rs 349 scheme offers 1.5 GB mobile data per day with a validity of 70 days. Apart from this, the Jio users also get free unlimited voice calling to both local and STD calls, 100 SMS a day, access to Jio applications.

Airtel has recently lost the top position in the telecom industry following the merger of Vodafone and Idea. After merging, in terms of both users and revenue, the Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is leading the telecom industry in India.