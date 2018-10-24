Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback on 4G smartphone purchase: What you should know

Airtel has announced a new offer for the smartphone buyers (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has announced a new offer to ring in the ongoing festive season in India. Launched under the newly-introduced #AirtelThanks programme, the new offer would benefit the customer with a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of a new 4G smartphone. The offer will be valid till October 31 for all the customers who will need to follow some steps to avail the benefits.

Airtel customers can visit the online or offline store to upgrade to a new 4G smartphone. Instantly, they will be entitled to the benefit of Rs 2,000 cashback that will be rolled out in the form of 40 coupons of Rs 50 each. These coupons will be adjusted against subsequent prepaid recharges of Rs 199 or higher, or postpaid bills worth Rs 399 or above.

To avail the offer, the customers need to insert the Airtel SIM card into the newly bought 4G smartphone. Doing this will automatically credit all 40 coupons to the customers’ account. These coupons will be applied automatically on all subsequent, eligible recharges and will be valid only for the first 40 months from the date of being credited. The customers can only use one coupon at a time on a recharge.

“As customers upgrade their smartphone this festive season, we want to delight them with exclusive benefits under our recently launched customer program #AirtelThanks. We invite all our customers to make the most of the offer,” said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel in a press release.