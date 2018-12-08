Airtel offer: Don’t need much 4G data? Here’s new calling pack for you

The telecom giant has introduced a Rs 298 plan which offers unlimited voice calling benefits for 48 days.

Airtel offer: Telecommunication giant Airtel has come out with a special plan for its prepaid consumers who rely more on calling and doesn’t need much internet.

The telecom giant has introduced a Rs 298 plan which offers unlimited voice calling benefits for 48 days. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day as also 1GB data.

This plan has been launched for all circles. What’s more, the plan does not have any Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on calling. Which means that those using this benefit will have unlimited calling benefits to any network.

Apart from Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have also come up with similar plans earlier. Vodafone had recently launched a plan of Rs 279. Under this plan, the company offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers 4GB data for the validity period of 84 days. A similar plan from Idea at Rs 295 plan offers unlimited calls, 100SMS per day as also 5GB data for 42 days.

Recently, Airtel had come out with a plan for its postpaid users in which it offered complimentary services like Netflix and Amazon Prime for its customers. It also listed five postpaid plans with benefits. The postpaid plans by the company were in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1199.

In a message posted on its site, the company had claimed that these were the best selling postpaid plans. With these plans, Airtel offered Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription for free.