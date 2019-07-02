Airtel now provides 511GB data in Rs 1,699 annual plan

While the short-validity plans are what people buy the most, the demand for long-term prepaid plans has grown steadily. The leading telcos, including Airtel, have their annual prepaid plans that offer daily data and voice benefits without the hassle of frequent recharges. Airtel’s Rs 1,699 prepaid plan that comes with 365-days validity has now been upped to provide more data to the customers.

Airtel’s Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan now comes with 1.4GB data per day, as opposed to 1GB daily data previously. This takes the total amount of data to 511GB for one year. Other bundled benefits such as unlimited voice and subscription to Airtel apps such as Wynk Music and Airtel TV remain the same. There are also 100 SMS per day being provided to the customer for the entire validity.

Besides, customers subscribing to the Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan are eligible to receive a cashback of Rs 2,000 on buying a new 4G handset that has been marked eligible by Airtel. These handsets can be purchased from Airtel online store.

The telco is currently in the process of weeding out the low-paying customers owing to its new policy of increasing the ARPU. Airtel recently discontinued low-value postpaid plans to restrict the portfolio to the plans starting at Rs 499. However, the company re-launched the Rs 399 postpaid plan along with a new Rs 349 plan in select markets.