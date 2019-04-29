Airtel now offers up to 6GB 4G data with new prepaid recharge plans

Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans that cater to Internet users who do not require voice benefits. The two new prepaid packs are worth Rs 48 and Rs 98 and provide the subscribers with 3GB and 6GB of data, respectively. Both the prepaid plans have a validity of 28 days and sit right next to the Rs 49 and Rs 92 packs.

The Airtel Rs 48 and Rs 98 prepaid packs come with just data benefits so if you are looking for unlimited voice bundle, you will have to browse for other options. Both these data packs will credit the data balance over and above the existing plan. The Airtel website has not listed these plans yet but third-party platforms have. You can check if these data packs are available in your circle by visiting one of the mobile recharge websites.

Airtel already has two data packs with exactly the same data allowances but with different validity periods. The Airtel Rs 49 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB data on 2G/3G/4G for 1 day while the Rs 92 prepaid recharge plan will credit 6GB 2G/3G/4G data for 7 days to the customer’s account. If you have a requirement for more Internet data for a few days, you may as well go for the Rs 49 and Rs 92 prepaid packs.

All these recharge packs come with stipulated validity that will not be applied for calling. Airtel is, nonetheless, deducting Rs 23 from the customer’s account to extend the validity by 28 days, even if the customer has not agreed to it. Vodafone Idea, too, demands its customers to pay Rs 23 upfront for the 28-day validity. The telcos showed their concern over the tanking ARPUs, which is why they announced weeding out low-paying customers from their network.