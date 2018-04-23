Airtel now offers 3GB data under Rs 50: How to recharge

Airtel has also increased the data limit in Rs 349 pack from 2.5GB to 3GB, meanwhile launching a new Rs 249 pack

Constantly facing heat from Reliance Jio, Airtel has introduced a new sachet recharge pack worth Rs 49 for its prepaid customers. The new Airtel Rs 49 recharge pack offers 3GB of 3G/ 4G data to select customers. The validity of this pack is one day, which means that the recharge pack will expire at 12 am midnight. Airtel’s Rs 49 recharge pack normally provides 1GB of data for a single day validity, however, a few select users are being offered thrice the data under the Rs 49 pack.

In order to recharge your Airtel number with this pack, prepaid users are required to visit Airtel website or open the MyAirtel app on their smartphones. The select customers will see the Airtel Rs 49 recharge pack under the best offers or they can browse the data packs to find it. Tap on the recharge pack and make the payment to activate the pack.

The Airtel Rs 49 recharge pack counters Jio’s Rs 49 recharge pack that offers 1GB data and unlimited calls. However, this pack is only applicable on Jio Phone. Airtel also recently upped the data limit on one of its old recharge packs, while introducing a new prepaid recharge pack. Airtel has increased the data limit in Rs 349 pack from 2.5GB to 3GB, meanwhile launching a new Rs 249 pack that offers 2GB data to users, in addition to unlimited local, national, and roaming calls, both for 28 days. Airtel also has a Rs 499 recharge pack that offers 2GB daily data to the users for a validity of 82 days.