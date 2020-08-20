Airtel now offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these prepaid recharge plans

Apparently the Rs 448, Rs 499, and Rs 599 are not the latest plans as a few reports from last year have indicated their presence earlier.

Bharti Airtel has extended the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription under the Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 prepaid recharge plans. Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access as a result of the latest upgrade. The latest move may also be seen as another step to challenge Reliance Jio’s offerings.

According to the listing on the Airtel FAQs page, Airtel is giving one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599, and Rs 2,698 Prepaid Recharge plans. This is in addition to the existing prepaid Rs 401 plan which was launched with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in April. The Rs 401 package has now been upgraded to 30 GB for 28 days, from 3 GB high-speed data allocation.

Apparently the Rs 448, Rs 499, and Rs 599 are not the latest plans as a few reports from last year have indicated their presence earlier. The Airtel page, however, reveals some significant overhaul of the benefits offered earlier. By comparison, Rs the 2,698 Prepaid Plan tends to be a new portfolio plan.

In addition to the VIP subscription for Disney+ Hotstar, the Rs 448 Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and 28-day high-speed internet access 3 GB. The Rs 499 Prepaid Plan also offers identical benefits, although it is specifically designed as a “first-time recharge” (FTR) and is only available as its first recharge option for new Airtel prepaid customers.

In addition to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages a day for 56 days, Airtel provides 2 GB of high-speed data benefits through the Rs 599 Prepaid package.