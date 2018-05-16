Airtel now lets you continue using data after consuming daily limit with ‘truly unlimited’ packs

Airtel has introduced the ‘truly unlimited’ data experience for its customers

In a bid to agitate the data offerings in the market, Airtel has introduced the ‘truly unlimited’ data experience for its customers. This new addition comes to the prepaid recharge packs that come with a daily data limit, offering customers a throttled speed of up to 128kbps after they exhaust the daily limit of 1.4GB – making it an unlimited data pack. This is similar to what Jio introduced and BSNL gradually followed wherein the customers do not get cut off the Internet or begin consuming their prepaid balance to use Internet beyond the allotted data limit.

Airtel prepaid recharge of Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 509, and more offer high-speed data on a daily basis, however, after a customer exhausts the respective data limit, the Internet will still be available at a capped data speed of up to 128kbps, reports TelecomTalk. The customers won’t need to make any additional recharges to get data after consuming the provided data limit. Airtel began offering the ‘truly unlimited’ data initially under the Rs 995 prepaid recharge pack that also offered unlimited calls to the customers.

The FUP data speed limit will only be applicable on the prepaid recharge packs that come with bundled data for daily usage, so the recharges that offer data on a monthly basis or the ones that are just data-only vouchers will not offer the ‘truly unlimited’ experience to the customers. These recharge packs will charge the customers for every Kb that they consume after exhausting the given data. The customers who already have purchased one of these unlimited packs will be automatically upgraded to enjoy FUP data speeds.

Jio offers the same unlimited Internet access under all its prepaid and postpaid packs where the customers can enjoy data even after consuming the data limit allotted to them as per their respective tariffs. However, the telco recently announced that it is reducing the FUP data speed to 64Kbps from 128Kbps. BSNL also offers the same FUP data speed after the exhaustion of daily data limit.