Airtel launches Xsafe surveillance cameras with free one month subscription, prices start at Rs 2,499

After months of trial and testing, Airtel has finally launched its home surveillance solution called Xsafe. The new surveillance solution includes a range of WiFi-based advanced cameras bundled with plans for consumers to help improve the security of their family as well as property. The service is currently available in only 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai and Kolkata.

As part of the newly launched surveillance system, Airtel is giving three cameras that can be installed at home or office to keep an eye on everything that’s happening there. It includes two indoor cameras and one outdoor camera along with range of WiFi plans that can be bundled with it for a smooth surveillance system.

The three cameras under the Airtel Xsafe service are- a sticky camera and a 360-degree camera for indoor, and an active defence camera for outdoor. As an introductory offer, Airtel is giving a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs 999 and get free 1-month subscription for the first time.

The three cameras come with features like motion detection, cloud storage, multi-person action, smart alerts, AI-based motion detection and more. Just like any other home camera system, Airtel Xsafe comes with an app that can be accessed from your phone for getting real-time alerts when camera detects any suspicious movement. These videos can be retrieved at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. Airtel says that the entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.

Airtel also plans to launch a solution to integrate the Xsafe subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills.