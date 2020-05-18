Airtel launches Work@Home solutions to help corporates boost productivity in time of work from home

Airtel has said that enterprises can embrace the new open, borderless world of work with Work@Home solutions.

Since the time Covid-19 has struck the world, it has brought a significant change in the working of many industries. The industries that could shift its operations remotely have opted for work from home for their employees to ensure working to meet their operational requirements to limit the impact of Coronavirus. As the workers have shifted to work from their places, it has taken a toll on the internet connectivity as well as given internet companies the chance to reap benefits.

Airtel Business- the Business to Business venture of Bharti Airtel has launched Work@Home solutions for enterprises that are looking to enhance their productivity. The company claims Work@Home solutions is India’s first enterprise-grade solution designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

“These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity” said Director & CEO- Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara.

Airtel has said that enterprises can embrace the new open, borderless world of work with Work@Home solutions which will provide them with a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that also adhere to the regulatory norms in the country. Additionally, Airtel has launched the Work@Home solutions in essential and add-on bundles that will also allow businesses to customize their own plans.

Airtel has said that it is also offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers. The company also offers cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage to its corporate customers. Airtel claims that its Business hand is the largest in the B2B segment in India. It serves more than 2500 large enterprises along with 500,000 or more MSMEs in the country.