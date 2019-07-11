Airtel launches Rs 97 prepaid recharge pack, targets light data users

Airtel has added a new recharge pack to its prepaid portfolio (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has launched a new recharge pack with capped data and unlimited calls for prepaid users. Priced Rs 97, the combo pack will provide the subscribers with 2GB of data, in addition to voice benefits. The telco has been in a relentless fight with Reliance Jio that compelled Airtel to resort to different ways to retain its position in the market. The company is in the process of weeding out low-paying customers, yet it keeps announcing changes to its recharge pack portfolio.

Airtel Rs 97 prepaid recharge pack can be bought on Airtel website, MyAirtel app. Airtel subscribers can avail the recharge pack from retailers. It will be valid for 14 days only. Apart from unlimited calls, the subscriber will also get 100 SMS per day. The daily dollops of voice and data, if unused, will lapse on the last day of the validity period.

The launch of the Rs 97 prepaid recharge pack comes days after the telco introduced the Rs 148 recharge pack. The Airtel Rs 148 prepaid recharge pack gives users 3GB of data that is valid for 28 days. Unlimited voice calls and daily SMS are bundled with the recharge pack. Both recharge plans also provide the customers with a subscription to Wynk Music, although #AirtelThanks benefits are not available.

Airtel recently introduced #AirtelThanks to its prepaid recharge plans. The Airtel Rs 299 recharge plan offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The subscriber also gets complimentary membership of Amazon Prime, which includes free one-day, two-day deliveries, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, Prime Reading on Kindle, and more.