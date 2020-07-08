Airtel launches Rs 289 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and more; check details

Airtel had in 2018 launched the Rs 289 prepaid recharge plan that offered 1 GB of data and unrestricted voice calling benefits for 48 days.

Airtel has announced a new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 289 with daily high-speed data of 1.5 GB as well as unlimited voice call support. The new prepayment package also provides access to Zee5 Premium along with 28-day validity. In addition to the prepaid plan of Rs 289, the telco has introduced a top-up voucher for Rs 79 which also provides a 30-day Zee5 Premium subscription (worth Rs 99 a month).

In addition to 1.5 GB of high-speed daily data access and 100 SMS messages per day, the Rs 289 Airtel prepaid plan will also offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. The package also provides subscriptions to Zee5 Premium as well as a bundled subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium providing over 400 live TV channels and different movies. The program also has one year’s access to Wynk Music and free online courses through Shaw Academy. It is currently available on the Airtel website, in addition.

Apart from the Rs 289 plan, Airtel has also introduced the Rs 79 top-up voucher that will provide users the service of Zee5 Premium for a period of 30-days. Airtel has said that the Rs 79 top-up recharge plan will be made available on the Airtel Thanks app via the Digital Store section. Back in May, Airtel had rolled out the feature of Zee5 premium service on recharge of Rs 149 and above to its users base and the promotional deal remains valid until 12 July.

Airtel had in 2018 launched the Rs 289 prepaid recharge plan that offered 1 GB of data and unrestricted voice calling benefits for 48 days. The was revised instantaneously after the launch and it offered validity of 84 days before Airtel finally called the move to discontinue the Rs 289 recharge plan only to relaunch in a new form now.