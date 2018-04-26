Airtel launches Rs 219 recharge pack with Hello Tune benefit alongside 1.4GB daily data

The new Airtel Rs 249 offers select prepaid customers with unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls

Airtel has introduced a new recharge pack worth Rs 219 for its prepaid customers to curb the onslaught of tariff plans. The new Airtel Rs 219 pack not only offers unlimited calls, data, SMS to the customers but there is also a new offering under the pack. Airtel is now luring its customers to the caller tune service with this pack. Interestingly, Jio offers caller tune service to both its prepaid and postpaid customers free of cost.

The new Airtel Rs 249 offers select prepaid customers with unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls, 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition, the customers will be able to set an unlimited number of caller tunes from the kitty of Airtel’s Hello Tune service for the said validity. A total of 39.2GB of data will be provided to the customers under this pack.

Airtel users subscribed to the Rs 219 recharge pack can set an available song as the caller tune via Wynk Music without any cost, in addition to requesting Hello Tune via song codes. This is similar to the caller tune activation feature via JioMusic app for the Jio users. Jio entitles the customers to set an unlimited number of caller tunes on their number.

Airtel recently made some changes to its existing data and calling combo packs. The Rs 349 pack that earlier offered 2.5GB data per day has been revised to provide 3GB data per day. Airtel introduced a new Rs 249 recharge pack that gives the prepaid users 2GB of daily data. For 1.4GB data per day, the prepaid customers need to recharge with Rs 199 on their Airtel number. All the above-mentioned packs come with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.