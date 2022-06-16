Airtel launches hi-speed FTTH broadband service in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service – Airtel Xstream Fiber – in Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

By 2025, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans to scale its footprint to 2000 towns, according to a statement by the company.

“Airtel Xstream Fiber expands FTTH network to India’s farthest corners… launches high-speed broadband services in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the company said.

Airtel said it has become the first private ISP to roll-out FTTH broadband in these remote geographies and bring quality digital access to customers by connecting them to the data superhighway.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s high-speed broadband is available to customers in Leh in Ladakh, and Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The company plans to scale the service to other key locations in the regions in the coming months.

The post pandemic era has led to a surge in demand for high-speed broadband in homes, especially for work from home, online learning as well as online entertainment, Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Broadband business, Bharti Airtel noted.

“Airtel is investing aggressively to serve this customer need and plans to expand its FTTH footprint to 2000 towns across the country over the next three years and contribute to a digitally connected India,” Nath added.

Airtel Xstream Fiber had over 4.8 million customers as of March 31, 2022. It is available in 847 cities and towns across India and aims to scale this footprint to 2000 towns by 2025.

The company plans to grow its installed home broadband passes by 150 per cent to 40 million over the same period.