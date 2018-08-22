Airtel launches affordable international roaming packs for travellers – Check details here

Airtel has offered a new pack for people who travel

Airtel has announced new international roaming packs for travellers who have bought the company’s prepaid connection. Airtel is calling them ‘Foreign Pass’ and the recharge packs will be available to all the prepaid customers starting at Rs 196. Valid in 20 countries, the Airtel Foreign Pass international roaming will offer incoming and outgoing calls, however, there are no data or SMS benefits. The new packs have been launched to give some respite to the prepaid users who otherwise had to switch to the postpaid connection before setting out for abroad.

There are total three international roaming packs available to the prepaid customers. Airtel’s first Foreign Pass costs Rs 196 and offers 20 minutes for a validity of 7 days, the second pack costs Rs 296 and gives users 40 minutes for 30 days, and the last pack can be bought at a price of Rs 446 and offers 75 minutes for 90 days. The customers can buy these packs from the Airtel website or MyAirtel app.

The countries wherein these three international packs will be valid are United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand. The travellers can subscribe to any of these plans to make “hassle-free” calls to the numbers in India, as well as in the respective countries.

Commenting on the launch of Foreign Pass international roaming packs, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Airtel Foreign Pass – convenient prepaid International Roaming Recharges to keep our customers connected and tension free, even when travelling abroad. Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed these value offers for prepaid customers. We will continue to focus on innovations to add to customer convenience and delight”.