Airtel latest prepaid offer: Here’s what you get for Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday unveiled its redesigned combo packs for prepaid subscribers, which now offers data and talk time in a single pack. With this move, the company is looking to ring-fence prepaid users in an industry that has been reduced to three large players and a state-run operator and companies becoming more aggressive in terms of increasing subscriber market share.

The new range of convenient combo prepaid recharge packs are aimed at simplifying Bharti’s prepaid proposition with subscribers now getting data, talk time, tariff and validity together in the same pack at affordable price points, the company said. “The new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time, tariff and data built into one single pack instead of the need to do separate recharges,” it added.

Offering data and talk time benefits along with multiple validity options, the new combo pack range represents the most popular recharge denominations like Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95 to serve a wider range of customer requirements. These packs will initially be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (West) and will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks.

Bharti, which slipped down to become the country’s second-largest telecom operator after Vodafone India and Idea Cellular completing their merger on August 31, has in the last few days been offering more services at lower rates for prepaid subscribers. Last month, the firm announced affordable international roaming voice packs for prepaid subscribers in India who can now make and receive calls at affordable rates while travelling to 20 countries including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

Bharti’s prepaid subscribers account for 94.6% of its total customer base of 345 million. Analysts say with the market consolidating into three large private players, the next round of battle for market share will move towards voice (2G) and prepaid customers. “Now, firms will try to encourage subscribers to upgrade from essentially voice users to data as well as to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones,” a top industry executive said.