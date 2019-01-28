Airtel, Jio, Vodafone come up with best data offers – check details here

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 6:55 AM

Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have come up with some attractive data offers with 100-day validity that ranges from Rs 399 to Rs 569.


Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have come up with some attractive data offers with 100-day validity. The plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 569. The customers of either of the three telecom players can take their pick from plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 569.

Airtel

Airtel’s Rs 448 plan comes with 82 days validity and 1.5 GB data per day, while the Rs 399 plan offers 1GB daily data that lasts for 84 days. Similarly, the Rs 499 plan has 2GB daily data on offer, while the Rs 558 plan has 3GB daily data with similar validity of 84 days.

READ ALSO | Vodafone launches 1.6 GB daily data prepaid plans with 84-Day validity 

Reliance Jio 

Jio’s Rs 448 recharge pack offers 2GB daily data with 84-day validity, while the Rs 498 plan offers 2GB daily data with a longer validity of 91 days. The third plan comes at Rs 449 with 1.5GB daily data benefit for 91 days. Subscribers can pick any of the Reliance Jio’s three plans under 500.

Vodafone

Vodafone subscribers can recharge for Rs 399 plan to avail 1GB daily data, or recharge for Rs 479 plan to get 1.6GB daily data. The Rs 458 plan offers 1.5 GB data per day and has 84-day validity. Similarly, Rs 511 plan offers 2GB daily data, while Rs 569 plan comes with 3GB daily data for 84 days.

