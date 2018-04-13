Whopping 30GB 4G data for free! Here’s how Airtel users can avail this benefit

Airtel last year announced the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative wherein it partnered many mobile phone makers

Airtel is now offering 30GB data free to the customers who upgrade to a 4G smartphone. The customers that buy a new 4G smartphone under the Airtel’s Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative will be eligible to get 1GB data per day for 30 days. It is worth mentioning that the free data benefits will be offered to the customers on top of their existing data packs. Both Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to enjoy the free data benefits.

The Airtel prepaid customers will get 1GB free data added to their daily data limit, or the monthly data pack, if any. The postpaid Airtel customers, on the other hand, will get 30GB data entirely towards the first billing cycle. The postpaid customers will also enjoy the rollover data facility, which allows the customers to carry forward any unused data to the next billing cycle (up to 200GB).

In order to avail the free data benefits, the customers are required to buy a smartphone from one of the aforementioned brands. Post that, the customer should be an Airtel subscriber – either prepaid or postpaid – to get the benefits. The customers need to make a call on the toll-free number 51111. The free data balance will be credited to the account automatically within 24 hours. Alternatively, the customers can avail the free data on MyAirtel app.

Airtel last year announced the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative wherein it partnered mobile phone makers including Intex, Samsung, Karbonn, Lava, Celkon, Moto, Lenovo, Itel, and Nokia.

The Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative offers exclusive offers and benefits to the customers in the form of additional data balance and cashback to make the purchase more lucrative. Airtel says that this enables the customers, who aren’t using 4G smartphones, to make a switch to the first smartphone easily. “We believe this will help millions of our customers to fulfil their aspiration of owning a 4G smartphone by making the transition more rewarding,” said Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Airtel in a company release.