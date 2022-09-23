Airtel is giving free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription with these plans, know more

If you are an Airtel subscriber and are looking for a free Disney Hotstar subscription to watch your favourite show or a new released movie then Airtel has some great options for you. The telco offers recharge plans for both prepaid and postpaid users with a free Hotstar subscription along with calling and data benefits.

Airtel has introduced several recharge plans that offer free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. This gives users a chance to avail of the OTT subscription by paying a little extra than the standard plans.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Recharge Prepaid Plans

Airtel has introduced five prepaid plans which come with a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. The plan is further divided into two options – Disney Plus Hotstar 3 months subscription and Disney Plus Hotstar 1 year subscription.

The 3 months Disney Plus Hotstar subscription pack starts at Rs 399 wherein Airtel offers 2.5GB per day for 28 days and the other plan is priced at Rs 839 wherein it offers 2GB per day for 84 days.

Disney Plus Hotstar 1-year subscription pack starts at Rs 499 wherein the company offers 2GB per day and a similar plan is priced at Rs 599 wherein it offers 3GB per day for 28 days.

In addition, there is also an annual recharge plan which offers 2.5GB per day for 365 days, and is priced at Rs 3359 – it also offers an annual subscription.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Recharge Postpaid Plans

Airtel has introduced four postpaid plans that come with a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. There are four plans under this starting at Rs 499 monthly rental.

With the entry-level Rs 499 monthly rental pack, users get 75GB of data with unlimited calls local STD and national roaming.

Another monthly rental plan starts at Rs 999, where users get 100GB of data with unlimited calls local STD and national roaming.

Two monthly rental plans start at Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 where the first plan offers 150GB data and the latter one includes 250GB data. Both plans offer unlimited calls to local STD with national roaming.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?