Airtel is giving 5GB free data, here’s how to avail it

Airtel has announced a new data offer to attract more subscribers. In a bid to compete with its rivals like Jio or Vodafone Idea, the company is giving free 5GB data to its subscribers under its Airtel Thanks new user offer but there’s a catch.

This offer is not available for all Airtel subscribers. The company is giving free data to only those who purchase a new Airtel prepaid connection, download the Airtel Thanks app, register on the Airtel number and log in. The entire data benefit will not be credited at once. Instead, Airtel will give them 5 coupons of 1 GB data upon successful login with the new number in the app. It should be claimed from the coupons section in 90 days.

Airtel also has a referral program in the Thanks app that can help users save Rs 100 on the next transaction on the app. To avail this offer, the user needs to send a referral link for an Airtel prepaid sim to a friend. In the next step, that friend has to click on a new prepaid sim link and order a new Airtel prepaid sim card. This will earn a Rs 100 discount coupon to both the users and this coupon can be used for any transaction made on the Airtel Thanks app.

There’s also a separate free 2GB data offer from the company. Available for Airtel prepaid users, it gets user free 2GB data coupons. To avail the benefit, recharge your Airtel number with either of these plans- 839, 719, 699, 549. 359, and 265. Upon successful completion of the recharge, these data coupons will be credited in your Thanks coupon section. This is an app exclusive offer so it can’t be availed by a recharge using the website or other platforms.

