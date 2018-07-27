Airtel introduces Rs 47 prepaid recharge plan to take on Vodafone, Jio

Airtel has launched a new recharge pack

Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 47 right after the rivals Vodafone and Idea outed their low-volume tariffs in the market. The Airtel Rs 47 recharge pack comes with the same benefits as the equally priced recharge plan by Vodafone. It offers 125 minutes of voice to the subscribers along with data and SMS benefits for a validity of 28 days.

The 125 minutes of voice calls will be applicable to local and STD numbers, in addition to the roaming outgoing calls. Talking about the other benefits, the customers will get 500MB of 3G/4G data and 50 SMSes for the validity of 28 days. TelecomTalk says that this plan will be available to all the users, however, we could not find it on the Airtel website or MyAirtel app at the time of writing.

The Airtel Rs 47 recharge pack is entirely identical to the Vodafone Rs 47 pack that was introduced earlier this week. Vodafone offers 125 minutes, 500MB data, and 50 SMSes under its Rs 47 recharge pack. Meanwhile, Jio has been offering 1GB data, unlimited calls, and 50 SMSes under its Rs 49 recharge pack. However, as opposed to the unrestricted availability on the plans by both the telcos, Jio’s low-volume pack is applicable to the Jio Phone users only.

There is another pack that Jio offers, which is available to all the prepaid users. It costs Rs 98 and offers 2GB data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMSes for a validity of 28 days. In addition, the subscribers get access to the Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioTV, and JioCinema among others for free. But a far fierce competition is brewing between the two leading telcos – Airtel and Vodafone.

Airtel had to revise its postpaid plans after Vodafone made a move to get ahead by announcing major rejigs to its postpaid plans. Vodafone increased the data benefits under its RED Rs 399, RED Rs 499 postpaid plans to 40GB and 75GB, respectively. Airtel was still offering 40GB at Rs 499, and marred by this move, it had to up the data limits too. Airtel increased the data on Rs 499 postpaid plan to 75GB recently, however, its Rs 399 postpaid plan is still to see an upgrade.