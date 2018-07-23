Airtel introduces new recharge pack with 45-day validity: Here’s everything you get

Airtel has launched a new pack for those who make a lot of calls

Airtel seems to have turned its focus towards customers who don’t use much data but make heavy use of calls. The telco, which is constantly feeling the heat from the likes of Jio, BSNL, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular, has launched a new recharge pack for callers. The pack comes with unlimited calling, however, there is no data benefit bundled with this pack.

Airtel’s new recharge pack costs Rs 299 and it offers a validity of 45 days. The customers can make unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, along with roaming outgoing calls. There is a benefit of 100 SMSes per day bundled with this pack, as well. However, there is no data available under this pack. The Airtel Rs 299 voice pack is currently available in select circles including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar & Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Maharashtra & Goa.

The Airtel Rs 299 recharge pack comes close on the heels of the recent rejig made to the daily data and call combo plans. The company recently reversed the Rs 149 and Rs 399 recharge packs to offer the benefits that were offered prior to the revision. Airtel has a Rs 199 recharge pack that offers the same calling and SMS benefits, however, in addition to 1.4GB data per day for 28 days. This brings us to the oddness of the Rs 299 pack, even if it offers 45 days of validity.

Airtel is constantly facing a stiff competition from the incumbents that have nearly inundated the tariff market in India, thanks to the surge of Jio as a company targeting a large user base with the help of rock bottom price points of its voice and data plans. It recently revamped its postpaid offerings as well to take on the growing rivalry among the other telecom companies that now seem hell-bent on disrupting the mobile postpaid sector in India.