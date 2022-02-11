  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airtel internet services briefly disrupted this morning due to technical glitch; Services restored

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

Written by PTI
Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working. (File/Reuters)

Bharti Airtel’s data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

“Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” Airtel spokesperson said.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

