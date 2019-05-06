Airtel Infinity postpaid plans see big makeover as company eyes higher ARPUs

Airtel has made some major changes to its postpaid subscription plans. The telco has discontinued the Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan from the catalogue in favour of some minute yet substantial revisions to other plans. Airtel’s Infinity postpaid plans now start at Rs 499 offering 75GB of monthly data with roll-over, unlimited local, STD calls, and SMS. Meanwhile, the Airtel Rs 1,599 Infinity postpaid plan has been updated to offer unlimited data for a billing cycle.

Airtel’s Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan used to offer 40GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and Amazon Prime benefits among others. After its removal from the lot, the Rs 499 Infinity postpaid plan becomes the base choice. It provides the subscriber with 75GB of data on top of unlimited calls for the billing cycle. Data roll-over facility is available on this plan. Besides, the #AirtelThanks benefits such as complimentary Netflix membership for three months, Amazon Prime membership for 1 year, ZEE5 subscription, and access to Airtel TV Premium. That said, the existing subscribers will continue paying Rs 399 without any changes to the benefits, the company told FE Tech.

The second Airtel Infinity plan is worth Rs 749 and offers 125GB data at max. Of course, there are unlimited calls, daily SMS, and #AirtelThanks benefits bundled with the plan. Moreover, this plan lets the subscriber add two more connections – one regular voice/data connection and one data connection. This is suitable for the subscribers that want their family’s connection to be grouped into a single bill. Airtel also provides free handset protection cover on the Rs 749 plan.

Next up is the Airtel Rs 999 Infinity postpaid plan that brings the data quantity up to 150GB besides unlimited calling, data roll-over, 100 SMS per day, and the #AirtelThanks benefits including the complimentary subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime. It also lets the subscriber add up to five connections.

The last one in the catalogue is the Rs 1,599 Infinity postpaid plan that provides the subscriber with unlimited data along with data roll-over facility but it seems illogical. The subscriber also gets unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and #AirtelThanks benefits under the plan. Despite being the priciest plan, the Rs 1,599 plan only lets subscribers add up to two regular connections.

Considering the dip in overall subscribers, which includes both prepaid and postpaid, Airtel is now aligning its focus more aggressively than before. The company is already specific on getting rid of low-paying subscribers – the ARPU rose to Rs 104 from Rs 100 at the end of December 2018. Throwing major changes such as the discontinuation of the most affordable plan in the mix demands the subscribers to increase the spend on availing postpaid services, which may lead to an inevitable migration to other telcos.