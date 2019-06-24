Airtel goes Jio way, lets customers set caller tune for free

Airtel offers free caller tune to customers (File)

Airtel customers who use prepaid and postpaid plans above Rs 126, will now be able to set caller tune for free. The caller tunes were previously chargeable at Rs 36 monthly. The only catch, however, is they will have to do it through Wynk Music app.

In a release, the telecom giant further informed that the Wynk Music app has over 40 million songs and the initiative was taken as a part of #AirtelThanks program.

A user can set the caller tune as many times as they want, and in case they decide to use the same one, then they will have to renew the subscription after every 30 days, Airtel said in a release.

Stating that ‘Hello Tunes’ lets Airtel customers express themselves, Airtel CEO Sameer Batra said in a statement, “We are happy to offer Wynk Music’s catalogue as ring back tone to our customers. They can now set their favourite songs with the click of a button set them as their Hello Tune.” He also referred to the offer as ‘a delightful benefit for Airtel customers.’

Since the music app has songs from 12 and 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Oriya, and Rajasthani – users from all the states will be able to avail the benefits.

Here’s how to set your ‘Hello tune’

> Download Wynk Music app from the play store or app store

> Open the app and click on the ‘Hello Tunes’ icon on the top right-hand corner

> Search for the favourite song you have been looking for

> Select it as your Hello Tune

> Users can also play their favourite song and click on the Hello Tunes icon in the music player to set it as their Hello Tune

> The user will have to confirm the Hello Tune on Wynk Music app every 30 days to continue with the free subscription, they can even change it as often as they want