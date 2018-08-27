Airtel giving away free Netflix membership to customers: How to activate

Netflix will be offered to the Airtel customers for free

Airtel had entered a strategic partnership with Netflix to offer free subscription of the latter’s streamable content to its broadband and postpaid customers. The Airtel postpaid and V-Fiber users will be entitled to redeem a three-month subscription, on top of easier billing thereafter. The privately-owned telecom company already offers Amazon Prime membership to the postpaid subscribers under select plans. The offer will be available to the Airtel V-Fiber broadband and postpaid subscribers via MyAirtel app and Airtel website.

Netflix’s free three months of membership will be activated on the accounts of Airtel customers who have subscribed to select V-Fiber Home Broadband and postpaid plans. Airtel said that eligible plans will be announced “over the coming weeks”. The offer is valid for new as well as existing Netflix members. To avail the offer, eligible Airtel customers need to open the MyAirtel app to look for the Netflix content carousel to browse, tapping on which will redirect the user to activate the offer.

New users can purchase any eligible plan from Airtel to get free access to Netflix for three months. Post three months, the subscribers can easily pay their Netflix subscription fee using Airtel postpaid or broadband billing. The customers who have not chosen any eligible plan can sign up and pay for their Netflix subscription via Airtel’s bill. They can also upgrade their postpaid or broadband plans should they wish to avail the offer. Netflix content will also be available to the customers via MyAirtel app and Airtel TV app.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, “Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix. Affordable high-speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content – both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings.”

Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airtel and combine the latest technologies and the best of entertainment. Be it Sacred Games, Ghoul or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we’re bringing together Netflix’s award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel’s amazing mobile and broadband networks. Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid/home broadband bill.”