Airtel giving away free Amazon Pay Gift Card on its 23rd anniversary – Here is how to get

The customers are also allowed to use this gift card across partner merchants of Amazon Pay.

To mark its 23rd-anniversary celebrations, India’s leading telecom operator Airtel has announced a collaboration with Amazon India under which it will offer free Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs 51 to all its customers. The telco said that more than one million customers had claimed their free gift card within five days of its rollout. The card will give Amazon Pay balance to the users which could be used by them for mobile recharges, bill payments, or shopping products through Amazon India’s catalogue.

The customers are also allowed to use this gift card across partner merchants of Amazon Pay. To make users’ job easier, Airtel has also released a few instructions which will help them claim the card. Here are the steps –

1. First of all, the customers need to download the My Airtel app on their Android smartphone or iPhone either through Google Play or Apple App Store.

2. In this app, the users need to look for a banner which says ‘Airtel Thanks’. The banner could be found on the top slider of the home page app.

3. Select the banner and then tap on the Claim Now button.

4. This will give the customers a voucher which could be used on Amazon website and app.

5. Copy this code by pressing the Copy button and then tap the Redeem Now button that will redirect you to the Amazon.in site or the Amazon Shopping app where you need login or sign up using your Amazon account credentials.

6. Once logged in, paste this code in the Code box and hit add now button to add the balance to Amazon Pay account.

The customers need to keep in mind that the Amazon Pay gift card can be redeemed for recharges and purchases on Amazon until October 31, 2018. Also, only one gift card can be claimed per Amazon account.

To be eligible for this offer, the prepaid subscribers should be using a bundled pack of Rs. 100 or higher and the postpaid subscribers on an Infinity plan. The users who are not eligible for the offer, can recharge and claim their card.